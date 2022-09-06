Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 4, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 4, 2022:

  • Borst, Stephen Eric – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
  • Terry, Gregory Benard Jr. – Theft of Firearm
  • Highfill, Kathryn – Possession of Marijuana
  • Young, Brandon Eugene – Burglary of a Building and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Sheffield, Karsen Eileen – Possession of Marijuana and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Garcia-Ponce, Amando – Driving While Intoxicated
