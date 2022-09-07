Dean K. Jones was born in Temple, Texas on March 11, 1940 to parents, Evans Kirkpatrick and Marie Doshier Kirkpatrick. She passed away September 2, 2022 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 82. Dean worked as a bookkeeper for many years for different optometrist.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Evans and Marie Kirkpatrick; sisters, Doris McComis and Barbara Everett.

Dean is survived by her beloved husband of 41 years, Richard Jones; children, Michael and Renee McWherter, Cheryl and John C. Johnson, and Brian Jones; grandchildren, Leslie and Ben Fair, John McWherter, Christie and Raymond Potts, Jimmy and Crystal Conerly, Matthew Jones, Presley Jones, Sandra Johnson, Dan and Jaime Johnson, Stephanie and Emmett Donovan; 23 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

