Janet Wade was born February 19, 1943 in Summerdale, Alabama to parents George W. and Patricia Beegle Engel. Janet passed away on September 3, 2022 at the age of 79.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents George W. and Patricia Beegle Engel; husband, Jerry L. Wade; brother, Walter Engel and sister, Margaret Ihnen. Janet is survived by her sons, Jeff Mabrey and wife Angela , Jason Mabrey and wife Lindsey; grandchildren, Richard Mabrey, Cassie Mabrey, Rory Mabrey, Zoey Mabrey, Winnie Mabrey.

Along with numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Sunday, September 11, 2022 2:00pm-5:00pm.

Graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:00am at Farley Chapel Cemetery in Shepherd, Texas.

