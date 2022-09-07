Kaycee Lauren Humphries Tullos was called to her eternal home on September 2, 2022 at the age of 32. She had several nicknames, including Kaycee Bird, Kayc, KdotCdot, and Mawmaw’s star.

Kaycee was the funny, quirky, fun-loving sister. She busted through the door like Kramer and had the most amazing laugh. In her funny, goofy moods you were gonna laugh with her whether you wanted to or not.

Kaycee was the proud mom of Waylon Glen Tullos and Abigail Grace Humphries. Her ability to connect in a child’s way with them was really something special. She would play anything they asked and sometimes it was hard to tell who was having more fun – her or the kids.

Kaycee was a loving daughter, sister, and mother. She was a child at heart all her days. She will remain young, fun and beautiful in our hearts forever.

Kaycee was preceded in death by her grandparents: Mawmaw and Pawpaw, Brenda and Paul Pendergrass; Mimi and Pop, Rebecca and James Howard; Meemaw Miriam, Miriam Harris, and Pawpaw Phil, Phil Harris.

Left to cherish Kaycee’s memory are her parents: Lea Ann Pendergrass Howard and Jon Howard; and Gannon Dale and Cindy Humphries; her siblings: Kaleigh Cisco & husband, Wayne; Victoria Humphries; Hannah Herrera and husband, Moises; Danielle Citty and Shawn Parker; Alli Humphries; Jewel Tonry, Christopher Cavazos and Angelia; Wesley Howard and wife, Torree; and Ricky Johnson and wife, Serah; her grandparents: Mawmaw Carolyn Tull, and husband Barry Tull; and Pawpaw Char-Char, Charles Humphries and wife, Lynda; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Please join the family for a memorial service honoring Kaycee on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Allison Funeral Service. A visitation will be held at 2:00 PM followed by a celebration of life service at 2:30 PM.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kaycee Lauren Humphries Tullos, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

