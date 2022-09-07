Clara Ann Hankamer, 79, of Hankamer, Texas passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Houston Methodist Hospital in Baytown, Texas. She was born on December 6, 1942, in Conroe, Texas to Thomas Casrel Little and Clarede Florence Williams. Ann graduated from Conroe High School in 1961 and received her Bachelors Degree in Education from Southwest Texas State Teacher’s College in 1964.

Ann was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents. Ann is survived by her husband of 63 years Lester A. Hankamer, of Hankamer, Texas; daughters, Suzanne McManus and husband Will of Buda, Texas; Lynette Rieth and husband Mark of Cypress, Texas; son, Lester A. Hankamer Jr. and wife Tish of Hankamer; grandchildren, Rachel Beyer, Grace McManus, Zachary McManus, Cameron Rieth, Bryce Rieth, Austin Rieth, Taylor Hankamer, Kate Hankamer, and Sonjia Hankamer; and great-granddaughter, Caroline Taylor Beyer. As well as a host of other family and friends.

Ann was a teacher at Anahuac ISD for 32 years. She was an active member of The Daughter’s of the Republic of Texas where she served in many roles including as president of the DRT – James Taylor White the first chapter from 2018-2022. She also contributed often within the Chambers County Museum of Wallisville. She volunteered at many elections with the Chambers County Elections office. She was the Election Judge for Hankamer, and early voting for Chambers County for 16 years. She loved to travel with her husband and spending time with her family. After retiring from her teaching career, you could find her on any given week attending one of the many events or activities for her grandchildren. She was an avid sewer and quilter in her past time and loved spending time with her quilting group.

Funeral service will be at 1pm, on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Anahuac with Pastor Cary Wilkins, officiating. Interment will follow in Anahuac Cemetery. A gathering of Ann’s family and friends from 5pm until 7pm, on Friday, September 9, 2022 in the chapel at Sterling Funeral Home in Anahuac.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ann’s honor to the Chambers County Museum of Wallisville or to the Daughter’s of the Republic of Texas – 725 Tony Tap, Cleveland, TX 77328.

