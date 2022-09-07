Curtis Randall Beacham, 68, of Livingston, Texas, went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He was born on Tuesday, July 6, 1954, in Houston, Texas to HJ Beacham (Baldy) and Margaret Nell (Henderson) Beacham, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Curtis was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Lori Ann Beacham, many other relatives, and beloved dog, King.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving children, Phillip Beacham and wife Cheyenne, Jennifer Steelhammer and husband James, Brandon Williams; mother-in-law, Betty Martin; brothers-in-law, Jerry Gunter, Garry Gunter, Steve Gunter; sisters, Tina Goodwin, Kim Beacham; 11 grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Curtis will be held at Neal Funeral Home on September 7, 2022, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

