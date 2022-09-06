Two Most Wanted fugitives from Austin area captured

Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender William Bird, of Austin, was arrested August 24, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Nathan Bingham, of Hutto, was arrested August 30, in Hutto. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Bird’s arrest.

William Eugene Bird, 54, was arrested by the Austin Police Department following a traffic stop. The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) assisted in the arrest. Bird had been wanted since October 2021, when BCSO issued a warrant for a probation violation.

In 2012, Bird was convicted of indecency with a child by exposure after an incident involving a 10-year-old girl. He subsequently was sentenced to six years of confinement. In 2014, Bird was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and sentenced to another four years. In 2021, he was convicted of injury of a child and was sentenced to one year of confinement. During that same year, Bird was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction and received six years’ probation. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Nathan Reed Bingham, 30, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, at a residence in Hutto. Bingham had been wanted since February 2022, when the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of property.

In 2015, Bingham was convicted of obstruction/retaliation and credit/debit card abuse. He was sentenced to nine months of confinement. In 2017, he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to two years of confinement. In 2021, Bingham was arrested in Austin for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm and theft of property. He subsequently bonded out. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 47 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 18 gang members and 25 sex offenders. In addition, $75,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

