Smith, Thonsgaard crowned 2022 Hardin HS Homecoming King and Queen

Hardin High School football fans, players and coaches braved the rain Friday night as the Hardin Hornets took on the Evadale Rebels. The Hornets prevailed over the Rebels, winning the homecoming game 20-6.

Two of the highlights of the game were the crowning of a new homecoming king and queen, and the announcement of the freshman class winning the Homecoming Halls contest.

Jonathan Smith and Jules Thonsgaard were picked by their peers to be the Hardin High School Homecoming King and Queen for 2022. Below are photos taken for Bluebonnet News by photographer Angel Rick Leal.

Jules Thonsgaard reacts to hearing her name announced as the 2022 Hardin High School Homecoming Queen during halftime on Friday, Sept. 2.

The wet weather on Friday had both kids and adults ditching their shoes and walking barefoot onto the field for Hardin High School’s homecoming festivities. Pictured is the junior court of Chad Hanks, Livi and Lexi Brown, Hank Potetz, Kori Dyess, Aston Zamazal, Kingsley Cormier, Jack Carroll and Mia Mouton.

Hardin HS Homecoming King Jonathan Smith is presented with his sash and crown during Friday night’s homecoming game by the 2021 homecoming king and queen – A.J. Scott and Emma Brett. Jonathan Smith is the Hardin High School Homecoming King for 2022. He was crowned during halftime at the Hardin Hornets homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 2. Jules Thonsgaard is led onto the Hardin High School football field by her father, Pete. She was later named the 2022 Hardin High School Homecoming Queen. Hardin Homecoming King candidate Jordan Hendricks was led onto the field by his mother, Ginger Hendricks. Juliana Smart, the daughter of Jeffrey and Katie Smart, was a candidate for Hardin High School homecoming queen. Josh Hessler, the son of Sarah and Landon Hessler, was a candidate for Hardin High School Homecoming King. Madilyn Day is escorted onto the Hardin High School football field for homecoming festivities on Friday, Sept. 2, by her mother. Day was one of the nominees for homecoming queen. Carson Williams, the son of Joey and Jennifer Scheffer, and Anthony and Amanda Williams, was a candidate for homecoming king for Hardin High School. Jonathan Smith is escorted onto the field by his mother. He was later announced as the Hardin High School Homecoming King for 2022. Twin sisters Alexis and Alyssa Williams were candidates for Hardin High School homecoming queen. They were escorted onto the football field on Friday by their mother, Jessica Hancock. Blake Parsons, a senior at Hardin High School, was nominated for homecoming king. He was led onto the field by his mother. Javion Watley and Destynee Tanner represented the freshman class on the Hardin High School homecoming court for 2022. Ricko Denman, Hanna Cade and Bailey White represented the junior class on the Hardin High School homecoming court for 2022. Jacob Wells and Anna Barrier represented the sophomore class on the Hardin High School homecoming court for 2022. Diego Monge and Anna Barrier represented the sophomore class on the Hardin High School homecoming court for 2022. The Hardin High School Homecoming King and Queen for 2021 – A.J. Scott and Emma Brett – ended their reign on Friday as they passed it on to the new homecoming king and queen.

