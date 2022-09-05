Smith, Thonsgaard crowned 2022 Hardin HS Homecoming King and Queen

Hardin High School football fans, players and coaches braved the rain Friday night as the Hardin Hornets took on the Evadale Rebels. The Hornets prevailed over the Rebels, winning the homecoming game 20-6.
Two of the highlights of the game were the crowning of a new homecoming king and queen, and the announcement of the freshman class winning the Homecoming Halls contest.
Jonathan Smith and Jules Thonsgaard were picked by their peers to be the Hardin High School Homecoming King and Queen for 2022. Below are photos taken for Bluebonnet News by photographer Angel Rick Leal.