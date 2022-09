The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 3, 2022:

Mealer, Jason Edward – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Emons, Joe Oran – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While License Invalid

Arceneaux, Summer – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Perez, Luis – Evading Arrest or Detention, Failure to Identify Fugitive From Justice, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Public Intoxication

