Annual Liberty County Prayer March set for Oct. 1

II Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Standing on that promise, organizers of the Annual Liberty County Prayer March will gather at noon on Saturday, Oct. 1, to seek God’s favor and pray.

“When Franklin Graham (son of the late Billy Graham Jr.) started the prayer march two years ago in D.C., he issued a call for prayer from communities all across the nation. That’s the whole focus of the event – prayer. If we don’t turn back to God, we won’t have a country. Period. There is no true north in this country right now. I feel so passionately about the need for prayer that I will devote myself to this event for the rest of my life,” said Jane Delaney, one of the organizers of the Liberty County Prayer March.

The prayer march will start at noon at the City of Liberty pavilion outside City Hall. Rev. Chris Contreras, pastor of New Work Family Worship Center in Liberty, will offer welcome remarks and lead a call to prayer. Lt. Chip Fairchild with Liberty Police Department will recite the scripture from II Chronicles 7:14.

Marchers will walk the short distance from the pavilion to the front of Liberty City Hall, where they will be led in a prayer for city administrators, law enforcement and first responders/firefighters. The group will then cross the street for a prayer offered by County Judge Jay Knight for government leaders in Washington, D.C., Austin, Texas, Liberty County and across the nation.

After the courthouse prayer, the group will make a short walk to First United Methodist Church’s parking lot where prayers will be offered for communities, families, marriages, relationships and the encouragement of parents.

The next stop will be a vacant lot at 613 1/2 Main St., across from First Baptist Church of Liberty. Ministers will lead prayers for educational institutions, teachers, administrators, school personnel, students, classrooms, colleges and universities.

Finally, the group will walk over to Immaculate Conception Church (located near the City Hall pavilion) for prayers of thanksgiving, the economy and businesses.

Delaney says organizers are hoping to include ministers from all parts of Liberty County.

This event is intended for every person in Liberty County, so participants are asked to refrain from wearing attire with political statements or sentiments.

For more information or any questions related to the event, contact Jane Delaney at 713-248-9204 or adelaney3@comcast.net.

