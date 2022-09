The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 2, 2022:

Harvey, Joe Phillip – Parole Violation

Velasquez, Ana – Possession of Marijuana

Scogin, Richard Wayne – Driving While License Invalid, Motor Vehicle Prohibited in River Bed and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Salazar, Alaric – Assault/Family Violence, Evading Arrest or Detention, and Criminal Mischief (no mugshot)

Dickson, Emma – Public Intoxication

Clevenger, Terry Glynn – Driving While Intoxicated

