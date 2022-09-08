Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 6, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at Liberty County Jail on Sept. 6, 2022:

  • Patton, Dustin Blake – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Burglary of a Habitation
  • Ramirez, Francesca Marie – Public Intoxication
  • Tanton, Christopher Morris – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While License Invalid
  • Barnett, Austin Ryan – Probation Violation-Driving While License Invalid
  • Strahan, Robert Earl – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Jackson, Leadrian Denise – Theft of Property
  • Blanco, Damien Alexander – Criminal Mischief and Terroristic Threat
  • Brewer, Ruby A. – Theft of Property
  • Casillas, Blanca – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Ambler, Chase Wesley – Harassment
  • Grady, Shawn Corbett – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Deblanc, Herbert Tom – Evading Arrest, Search or Detention, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Parole Violation and Aggravated Assault of a Deadly Weapon (no mug)
