Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 6, 2022

The following people were booked in at Liberty County Jail on Sept. 6, 2022:

Patton, Dustin Blake – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Burglary of a Habitation

Ramirez, Francesca Marie – Public Intoxication

Tanton, Christopher Morris – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While License Invalid

Barnett, Austin Ryan – Probation Violation-Driving While License Invalid

Strahan, Robert Earl – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Jackson, Leadrian Denise – Theft of Property

Blanco, Damien Alexander – Criminal Mischief and Terroristic Threat

Brewer, Ruby A. – Theft of Property

Casillas, Blanca – Driving While Intoxicated

Ambler, Chase Wesley – Harassment

Grady, Shawn Corbett – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Deblanc, Herbert Tom – Evading Arrest, Search or Detention, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Parole Violation and Aggravated Assault of a Deadly Weapon (no mug)

