LCSO: Toddler’s death considered ‘suspicious’

The death of a 3-year-old boy is being investigated as a suspicious death, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Ken DeFoor.

Around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, the boyfriend of the child’s mother called the LCSO dispatch center to report that the child was in distress and was “gagging,” DeFoor said.

The child reportedly was in a recliner chair at a residence on CR 3792 in far north Liberty County when authorities arrived. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures.

Medics performed CPR on the child all the way to Kingwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The child’s body was taken for an autopsy, which should lead to a cause of death.

“The investigation is presently in the early stage but is continuing with interviews with family members and awaiting pending autopsy results,” DeFoor said.

