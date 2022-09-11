Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 9, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 9, 2022:
- Harvey, Alex Brian – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Mouton, Ivery Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest or Detention, and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
- Sweeten, John III – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Eleby, Demarcus, Dewayne – Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Other Felony and Evading Arrest or Detention
- Alvarez-Flores, Katherine – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Smelley, Arlen – Parole Violation
- Burnham, Ryan Gregory – Driving While License Invalid, Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Ferguson, Michael Charles – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Parole Violation
- Boychi, Matthew Daniel – Hold for Montgomery County-Bond Forfeiture-Burglary of a Building
- Etheridge, Samantha Rose – Theft of Materials
- Berotte, Damian Gerard – Driving While License Invalid and Possession of Marijuana