Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 9, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 9, 2022:

  • Harvey, Alex Brian – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Mouton, Ivery Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest or Detention, and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
  • Sweeten, John III – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Eleby, Demarcus, Dewayne – Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Other Felony and Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Alvarez-Flores, Katherine – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Smelley, Arlen – Parole Violation
  • Burnham, Ryan Gregory – Driving While License Invalid, Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Ferguson, Michael Charles – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Parole Violation
  • Boychi, Matthew Daniel – Hold for Montgomery County-Bond Forfeiture-Burglary of a Building
  • Etheridge, Samantha Rose – Theft of Materials
  • Berotte, Damian Gerard – Driving While License Invalid and Possession of Marijuana
