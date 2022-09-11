Christopher Bradley Bartell, 42, of Liberty, Texas passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at his residence in Liberty, Texas. Christopher was born on May 13, 1980 to Robert Bartell and the late Linda Woods in New Orleans, LA.

Christopher is preceded in death by his mother,; grandfathers, John Haynie, Riley Woods, Sam Bartell; stepmother, Patricia Bartell; and mother-in-law Annette Smith.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Andrea Bartell of Liberty, Texas; father, Robert “Bob” Bartell of Boerne, Texas; nannie, Jennie Haynie of Liberty, Texas; son, Adarius Adams of Liberty, Texas; daughters, Arianna Bartell of Liberty, Texas, Alysia Ross of Baytown, Texas, Angel Ross of Baytown, Texas; brothers, Mark Bartell and wife Helen of Floresville, Texas, Weldon Wilson and wife Tina Of Hardin, Texas; sisters, Brandi Bartell Maughan and husband Garland of Moss Hill, Texas, Melissa O’Donel and husband Eric of LaPorte, Texas, Shannon Holland and husband Rick of Boerne, Texas; his faithful companion, Cash Bartell; numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and a host of friends.

A service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 1:00 pm at Faith and Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Vincent Hartsfield officiating. Honorary pallbearers are John Haynie Jr, Dusty Garrett, Adarius Adams, Jaden Maughan, Hayze Fisher, Brandon Maughan, Kerry Joiner, Ronnie Randolph, Weldon Wilson, Colby Maughan, Garland Maughan, and Jerry Ross. Inurement Cooke Memorial Cemetery. Donations may be made to Mission Waco 1315 N 15Th St. Waco, Texas 76701

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

