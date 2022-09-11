Bradford “Brad” Paul Williamson, 59, of Hardin, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at Kingwood Medical Center, in Kingwood, Texas. Brad was born on October 1, 1962, to the late Jimmie Williamson and Dorothy Louise Brunson in Liberty, Texas. He was a retired mechanic/operator for Liberty County Precinct # 2. Brad was a loving husband, father, brother, pop’m, and faithful friend. He loved family gatherings, barbecues and fish fries. He was a jack of all trades, with the gift of fixing just about anything. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and loved watching NASCAR racing. Brad will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Brad is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Mike Williamson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 13 years, Kellye Williamson of Hardin, Texas; daughter, Kayla Holifield and boyfriend Brian Chessher of Hardin, Texas; son, Matthew Ubnoskye and wife Christian of Hardin, Texas; grandsons, Wyatt Ubnoskye, Kamryn Chessher, brother, Les Williamson and wife Linda of Gladewater, Texas; sisters, Janet Williamson of Liberty, Texas, Laurel Collene Potetz and husband Robert of Hardin, Texas, Annette Yeager and husband Doug of Conroe, Texas; sisters-in-law, Stacie Sams and husband Oran of Coldspring, Texas, Glenna Landers and husband Jerry of Hull, Texas; brother-in-law, Dorman Lloyd and wife Naomi of Hardin, Texas; father-in-law, Billy G. Lloyd of MarySee, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly like his own and a host of relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, 7207 FM 834 Hull, Texas 77564 with Pastor Joe Dougharty officiating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

