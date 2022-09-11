Bernita Ann Landry, 70, of Anahuac, Texas went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, September 9, 2022 surrounded by her loving daughter. Bernita was born on February 28,1952, to the late Douglas Marvin Landry and Rita Joyce Buckles.

Bernita is preceded in death by her parents, and brother Terry Landry.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Amanda Hetzel-Sweezy and husband Rob of Anahuac, Texas; step-son, Shane Hryhorchuk of Teague, Texas; nephew, Douglas Craig Landry; nieces, Megin Landry, Maxi Landry; many other loving relatives and a host of friends.

Memorial Services are pending.

