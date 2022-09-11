Peggy Jane Pennington Foster, passed away in her Mont Belvieu, Texas home, on Thursday, September 8, 2022, with her devoted husband, Joel, and daughters by her side.

Peggy was born in Goose Creek, Texas, on August 5, 1940, to Curtis and Margaret Pennington. She attended Lee High School and Lee College and was a graduate of Lamar University. Peggy was an educator for many years, first at Dayton, Texas, and later at Barbers Hill ISD, where she brought Texas history to life for her students. She rarely went anywhere in the Mont Belvieu area without running into former students who declared their great love and respect for her. She made many of her closest friends while teaching first and then fourth grades at Barbers Hill.

Peggy enjoyed reading, bird watching, and gardening, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Her coffee pot was always ready for family and friends to stop by for a visit. She cooked many gourmet meals over the years, and until she no longer could, Sunday lunch at Grandmother and Pop Foster’s was a regular event. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mont Belvieu.

Peggy left us all with an example of extending grace and prioritizing family, a legacy that will be a hard act to follow. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 26 years, Joel Foster; her daughters, Carol Porter and husband Rodney, Donna Mitchell and husband Karl; and stepson Jay Foster and wife Jennifer. She will also be forever in the hearts of her grandchildren, Jake Porter and wife Kristen, Jennifer Gardner and husband Mark, Daniel Mitchell, Karli Mitchell, Baylee Foster, and Brooklyn Foster. Peggy enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren Julia, Mitch, Reese and Paige Gardner, Scarlett and Asher Mitchell, and Magnolia Jane Porter. She is survived by siblings Robert Pennington and wife Sandy, Gene Pennington and wife Mary, Maxine Pennington, and Betty Coker; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

Preceding Peggy in death were her parents, Curtis and Margaret Pennington; her brother, Butch Pennington; and nephew, Joe Eaton.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be nephews Curtis Pennington, Charles Robert Pennington, Danny Pennington, and Kevin Pennington, great-grandson Mitch Gardner, and cousin Danny Bode.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Monday, September 12, 2022 in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will be held at 2pm, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Sterling Funeral Home with Jake Porter, officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Barbers Hill Homecoming and Scholarship Association P.O. Box 904 Mont Belvieu, TX 77580 in Memo: Peggy Foster Memorial or to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library https://donate.imaginationlibrary.com/

