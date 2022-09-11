Jerry Eugene Young, 84, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2022.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was the oldest son of JB Young and Bertha Jo Collins. Jerry is survived by his brother David Wayne Collins, Daughters:

Deborah Eads of Houston; Paula Boatman of Austin; Karen Sue Dawson of Houston.

Sons: Michael Young; Thomas Young of Houston. Also, 10 grandchildren: Evan Young, Genevieve Young, Valery Boatman, Chris Boatman, Misty Husar, Rachel Dawson, Nicholas Dawson, Caitlyn Dawson, Cara Sourp and David Eubank, also many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Services will be held at Cooke Cemetery Liberty Tx. on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at 1PM

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jerry Eugene Young, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

