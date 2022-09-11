Gerald Boyd Simpson of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the age of 88. He was born at the end of the Great Depression on August 29, 1934 in Durant, Oklahoma to parents Pauline Faye Haworth Simpson and Kenneth E. Simpson. He had four siblings, Bobby Kenneth Simpson, Jimmy Lee Simpson, David Lynn Simpson, and Paula Sue Simpson.

Gerald lived in Liberty for more than 50 years. He was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Liberty where he served the Lord for many years. He was a member of the Boy Scouts, the FFA, and a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge. His favorite hobbies included golfing, scuba diving, and story telling.

Gerald was a soldier in the 1st Battalion 180th regiment of the 45th Division National Guard. He served in Ft. Riley Kansas the 10th Mountain Division and later transferred to the 4th Infantry Division in Frankfort, Germany. In 1953, Gerald was called into active duty for the US Army, serving in both the US and Europe.

Gerald worked many different jobs throughout his life. He was a farmer, a roughneck for Humble Oil, and sold Freight Liner trucks for over 40 years. He also received his pilot’s certification in 1957 before he was recruited by Brown and Root to work on a large construction project in Vietnam. He returned home in 1969 and started working for The White Motor Corporation where he first met his wife, Glenna Dean Hoobler Simpson. He and Glenna married on July 21, 1972 and were married for 48 and a half years.

Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Glenna; his parents, Kenneth and Pauline Simpson; his brothers, Bobby Simpson and Jimmy Simpson; his grandparents, Jerome Haworth and Lena Settle Haworth, W.G. Willy Green Simpson and Lula Simpson; brother-in-law, AJ Smith; and son Richard Alford.

He is survived by brother, David Simpson; sister, Paula Smith; son, Randy Alford and wife Laura; daughter-in-law, Debbie Alford granddaughter, Lisa Boudreaux and husband Henry; grandson, Jacob Alford; great-grandchildren, Zackary Fregia and wife, Megan; and Kenleigh Fregia; great-great-grandson, Camden Fregia; sister-in-law, Barbara Simpson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you First United Methodist Church in Liberty and Liberty County Masonic Lodge members for their friendship and devotion to Gerald throughout his lifetime.

Visitation for Mr. Simpson will be 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Liberty with funeral services to begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Cooke Memorial Cemetery.

