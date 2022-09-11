Larry Monroe Key was born in Houston, Texas on August 13, 1951 to parents, Vordia Monroe Key and Velma Sue Crawford Key. He passed away in Houston, Texas on September 6, 2022 at the age of 71. Larry served our country in the Air Force and Air National Guard, and was a custom home builder. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vordia Monroe Key and Velma Sue Key; wife, Jane Reeder Key; sisters, Linda Key and Sandra Stoneberger; brother, Michael Key. Larry is survived by his children, Janet Martin-Clark and husband William, Samuel Reeder and wife Amanda, Stephanie Elledge; brothers, Ronnie Key and wife Pam, and Terry Key; sisters, Cynthia Key Scholze, Tammy Key Reh; grandchildren, Adalyn Clark, Jason Elledge, Melissa Schindler and husband Shane, Jessica Elledge, Astrid Reeder, Liam Reeder, and River Reeder; great grandchildren, Rian Schindler, Austin Schindler, and Shane Schindler Jr; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, September 24, 2022 in the Pace-Stancil Chapel at 10am with Dr. Greg Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the County Line Cemetery.

