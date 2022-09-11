Dianna Kay Wallerich, 73, of Huffman, passed away on September 6, 2022 in Kingwood. Dianna was born June 24, 1949 in Lucerne, Missouri, to John A. Hundley and Helen Victoria Speakman.

Dianna grew up in the Topeka, Kansas area. She lived in Iowa before moving to Huffman, where she lived for 30 years and retired from Huffman ISD. Dianna loved to read, spend time with Rickey, her dog, loved anime, puzzles and spending time at the casinos.

Dianna was preceded in death by her husband Bert Leroy Wallerich, her son Bert Leroy Wallerich Jr. and her parents. She is survived by her son, Tom Wallerich and wife, Ana; her sister, Linda Burstall and husband Billy; her grandchildren, Brianna Wallerich, Samantha Wallerich, Camila Wallerich, Eric Munoz, Angel Munoz; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Dianna will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Pace Stancil Chapel in Dayton. Visitation will take place on September 10, 2022 from 11:00-12:00 a.m. at the PS Chapel in Dayton.

