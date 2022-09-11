Lana Kay Heatwole Johnson was born on January 10, 1948, in Lima, Ohio, to parents Mark E. Heatwole and Floy Lee Ashmore Heatwole. She passed away on September 4, 2022, surrounded by her husband and children, in Kingwood, Texas, at the age of 74.

Lana and her family moved to Texas when she was just a young girl. She was raised and attended school in Point Comfort, Texas. At the age of 23 she married Dan Robert Johnson and with Dan, they raised a family in El Campo, Texas. In 1994, they made the move to Pearland where Lana worked as a visiting nurse and at The Dollar Store (her favorite job!) Lana and Dan lived in Pearland for 13 years before retiring and moving to Coldspring, Texas in 2007.

Lana loved cooking, shopping, and gambling but bowling was her absolute favorite thing to do, and she was good at it, like really good! But above all else (even bowling) Lana loved her family with all her heart and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Lana was preceded in death by her parents, Mark E. Heatwole and Floy Lee Ashmore Heatwole; brother, Joseph Heatwole and grandson, Travis Wooldridge. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Dan Robert Johnson; brothers, Mark E. Heatwole and wife, Carolyn of Houston, TX; Warren Heatwole and wife, Beth of San Marcos, TX; daughters, Regina Simpson and husband, Ashley of Wales, England; Michelle Wasserman of New Town, PA; Judy Wasserman of Austin, TX; Sonya Wooldridge and husband, Teddy of Pearland, TX; Stephanie Johnson and husband, Morris Cheatwood of Pearland, TX; Dana Johnson of Camilla, TX; son, Cory Johnson and wife, Jennifer of Dayton, TX; 41 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00am at The Ranch Cowboy Country Church in Edna, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

