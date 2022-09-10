Constable’s Office releases names, charges for persons arrested in sting Thursday in Dayton

The Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office has concluded an investigation regarding the alleged trafficking of marijuana and firearms from a residence located at 5670 County Road 602 in Dayton by executing a search warrant for the premises, issued by Liberty County 253rd District Judge Chap Cain.

The Precinct 4 Constable’s Office was assisted with the execution of the search warrant by the Pct. 5 Constable’s Office, Pct. 6 Constable’s Office, Dayton Police Department, Liberty County District Attorney’s Office, Houston DEA, Beaumont ATF, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Parks & Wildlife and K9 Teams from Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Splendora Police Department and the Coffee City Police Department.

The assisting agencies were instrumental in the execution and search of the premises due to its large size and the presence of armed individuals on the property, according to a statement from the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

The search warrant execution resulted in the seizure approximately 290 grams of suspected hydro marijuana, approximately 51 grams of suspected THC Delta 9 vape cartridges, approximately 14 grams of suspected THC Delta 9 Concentrate, approximately 154 grams of suspected THC Delta 9 edibles and approximately 339 grams of edibles infused with suspected psychedelic mushrooms, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of U.S. Currency. Also seized were four rifles, two handguns, one firearm silencer, along with multiple rounds of ammunition and high capacity magazines.

During the search, it was reportedly discovered that four children, ages 3, 5, 9 and 15, were residing in the residence and that the living conditions at the residence were deplorable. Chickens were running loose in the house with feces on the floor. Poison was stored next to food items that were accessible to the children. The suspected THC Delta 9 edibles, some of which depicted cartoon characters, were accessible to the children as well, along with loaded firearms.

As the result of this discovery, the children were remanded into the custody of the Texas Child Protective Services.

Five persons were arrested at the scene and are identified as follows:

All persons arrested were charged with each of the following offenses:

Four counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2 or 2A, more than four grams but less than 400 grams, all First Degree Felonies.

One count of Possession of Marijuana, more than four ounces but less than 5 pounds, a State Jail Felony.

One count Child Endangerment, a State Jail Felony.

“This investigation began after community tips were received regarding a high volume of traffic at the property and the sale of marijuana and other THC Delta 9 products that were allegedly being distributed to local youth from the property. There were also reports of firearms being sold from the property as well, with reports of full auto gunfire being heard,” the statement reads.

Investigators established a surveillance of the property, coupled with an undercover operation, that yielded enough probable cause for a search warrant affidavit. Constable Robby Thornton said, “If you are suspecting drug activity in your area, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office at 936-258-4711 or robby.thornton@co.liberty.tx.us. All tips will remain anonymous.”

