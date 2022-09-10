Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 8, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 8, 2022:

Thomas, Wesley Robert – Burglary of Vehicles

Woodley, Celeste Kiara – Driving While Intoxicated

Willette, Ryan Seth – Sexual Assault of a Child

Reeves, David Lonnie III – Violation of a Protective Order

Davis, Lebaron Mikhail – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Sexual Assault of a Child

Kelley, Ashley Marie – Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Bautista, Diana Leonor – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (four counts), Possession of Marijuana and Abandoning or Endangering a Child/Criminal Negligence

Bautista, Alma – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (four counts), Abandoning or Endangering a Child/Criminal Negligence, and Possession of Marijuana

Bautista, Priscilla Magaly – Allowing Livestock to Roam, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (four counts), Abandoning or Endangering a Child/Criminal Negligence and Possession of Marijuana

Delangel, Alaze – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (four counts), Abandoning or Endangering a Child/Criminal Negligence and Possession of Marijuana

Martinez, Oziel Misael – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (four counts), Abandoning or Endangering a Child/Criminal Negligence and Possession of Marijuana

Miller, Ian Louis – Bond Revocation-Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

