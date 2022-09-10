Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 8, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 8, 2022:

  • Thomas, Wesley Robert – Burglary of Vehicles
  • Woodley, Celeste Kiara – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Willette, Ryan Seth – Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Reeves, David Lonnie III – Violation of a Protective Order
  • Davis, Lebaron Mikhail – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Kelley, Ashley Marie – Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Bautista, Diana Leonor – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (four counts), Possession of Marijuana and Abandoning or Endangering a Child/Criminal Negligence
  • Bautista, Alma – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (four counts), Abandoning or Endangering a Child/Criminal Negligence, and Possession of Marijuana
  • Bautista, Priscilla Magaly – Allowing Livestock to Roam, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (four counts), Abandoning or Endangering a Child/Criminal Negligence and Possession of Marijuana
  • Delangel, Alaze – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (four counts), Abandoning or Endangering a Child/Criminal Negligence and Possession of Marijuana
  • Martinez, Oziel Misael – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (four counts), Abandoning or Endangering a Child/Criminal Negligence and Possession of Marijuana
  • Miller, Ian Louis – Bond Revocation-Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
Bautista, Alma
Bautista, Diana Leonor
Bautista, Priscilla Magaly
Davis, Lebaron Mikhail
Delangel, Alaze
Kelley, Ashley Marie
Martinez, Oziel Misael
Miller, Ian Louis
Reeves, David Lonnie III
Thomas, Wesley Robert
Willette, Ryan Seth
Woodley, Celeste Kiara

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.