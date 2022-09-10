Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 7, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 7, 2022:

  • Espinoza, Joaquin Jr. – Theft of Property
  • Delgado, Lauro Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property
  • Burnum, Renee Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Villalobos Morales, Christopher – Possession of Marijuana
  • Gomez, Ruben – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Reyes, Bryan – Theft of Property
  • Vazquez-Montes, Diego – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and No Driver’s License
  • Villegas, Jessica – Possession of Marijuana
  • Enloe, Justin Cory – Class C Assault
  • Cadoree, Roy Chester Jr. – Driving While License Invalid
  • Aleman, Elizabeth – Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals: Kill/Poison/Serious Bodily Injury
Aleman, Elizabeth
Burnum, Renee Ann
Delgado, Lauro Jr.
Enloe, Justin Cory
Espinoza, Joaquin Jr.
Gomez, Ruben
Reyes, Bryan
Vazquez-Montes, Diego
Villalobos Morales, Christopher
Villegas, Jessica

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.