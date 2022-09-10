Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 7, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 7, 2022:

Espinoza, Joaquin Jr. – Theft of Property

Delgado, Lauro Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property

Burnum, Renee Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Villalobos Morales, Christopher – Possession of Marijuana

Gomez, Ruben – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Reyes, Bryan – Theft of Property

Vazquez-Montes, Diego – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and No Driver’s License

Villegas, Jessica – Possession of Marijuana

Enloe, Justin Cory – Class C Assault

Cadoree, Roy Chester Jr. – Driving While License Invalid

Aleman, Elizabeth – Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals: Kill/Poison/Serious Bodily Injury

