Liberty-Dayton Medical Clinic opens in new location

The Dayton Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to celebrate the grand opening of the new office for Liberty-Dayton Medical Clinic. Located at 1201 N. Travis St. in Liberty, the clinic will have the same trusted providers as at its previous location inside the Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center; however, new providers are being added to expand the clinic’s services.

“We were seeing about 400 patients a month at our previous location,” said LDRMC CEO Rhonda Campbell. “It will be more that that with the new providers coming in and new services being added.”

The clinic, as well as the hospital, are part of Liberty County Hospital District #1. Hospital District board members Bruce Stratton, Milton Fregia and Paul Henry attended the grand opening and shared their enthusiasm for the clinic’s future.

Four of the five medical providers at Liberty-Dayton Medical Clinic took a short break from seeing patients on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Dayton Chamber of Commerce. Pictured left to right are Dr. Amanuel Abreha, Dale Brock, NP, Heather Reed, PA, and Renee Cherry, NP. Not pictured is Dr. Nitin Mahajan.

Fregia said the new clinic will attract more patients as it projects a better image in the community. Stratton agreed and suggested that the clinic will also entice more physicians and nurse practitioners to Liberty.

“It will also help keep the doctors who are already here happy so they will stay a while,” Stratton said.

The building was purchased by the Hospital District from the Arnold family, Stratton said, so no lease is involved. He said the Hospital District was given a good price for the building.

“This clinic fits right in and I think will help improve the care that the hospital is providing,” said Stratton. It should also be more economical for the Hospital District and patients as clinic costs are much less than emergency room costs.

Currently, the clinic has five providers – Internal medicine Dr. Amanuel Abreha, cardiologist Dr. Nitin Mahajan, Heather Reed, PA, Dale Brock, NP, and Renee Cherry, NP.

Starting in the fall, the clinic will have providers and counselors for telepsychiatry.

“We are trying really hard to expand services in ways that the community needs,” Campbell said.

The hours of operation for the clinic will be the same as the previous location: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed for lunch between noon and 1 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 936-336-9175.

Liberty County Hospital District No. 1 board members Milton Fregia, Paul Henry and Bruce Stratton, and Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center CEO Rhonda Campbell joined in the celebration for the new location for Liberty-Dayton Medical Clinic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

