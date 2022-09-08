Kathy May Wynn Marquis left her temporary home & entered into her heavenly home, into the arms of Jesus on August 29, 2022.

Kathy was born on September 6, 1953 to Laurence Stanley Wynn & Catherine Lucille Marsh in Pasadena, Texas. Kathy was very close to her mother and it gives us great comfort to know that they are together again.

Kathy attended San Jacinto College & graduated with an Associates Degree in Respiratory Therapy where she went on to be a Respiratory Therapist at Texas Children’s Hospital & later at Conroe Regional Hospital in Houston, Texas. She loved taking care of her patients and everyone loved her. Kathy just had a way of making everyone around her feel comfortable and loved. She was very smart and had a heart for giving and helping others.

An interesting and worthy fun fact about Kathy was that she was a Volunteer FireFighter in Pasadena in the 1970’s. She earned respect and recognition from her community because of the giving spirit she had. Kathy put others first in every situation. This included animals too! Kathy loved animals and had several dogs & cats over the years that were also her family.

Kathy loved her family. Her grandchildren Ryan, Abby & Elijah were her pride and joy! She was known for walking around her apartment complex sharing the latest pictures of them with a big smile on her face with everyone she saw. Kathy was friendly with everyone she met, whether it was her local bus driver that would graciously take her to her weekly HEB & Walmart trips or her pharmacist. Kathy was recently attending the Peace Tabernacle Assembly of God where she made many new friends and was a part of the Women’s Ministry. She enjoyed going to church with her friend (and downstairs neighbor) Pat. They both lived alone & helped each other. They had a wonderful mutual friendship and we are so grateful for that. What a gift!

Kathy is survived by her son Matthew Ryan Marquis, wife Amy Ruth Marquis, grandson Ryan Andrew Marquis, granddaughter Abigail Ruth Marquis of Spring, Texas, her son Jon Laurence Hutto, wife Marissa Alane Hutto, & grandson Elijah Hutto of Nixa, Missouri. She is also survived by her sister Dolores Adamek and brother Neal Wynn of Pasadena, Texas.

Kathy will be laid to rest at Forest Park Lawndale in Houston, Texas. Details of services are pending. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kathy’s name to Operation Refuge. 904 E Houston St. Cleveland, TX 77327. www.operationrefuge.comor Friends of Faye, a non profit animal rescue service. http://linktr.ee/FriendsofFaye

