Rita Louise Northcutt Barton, 77, of Dayton passed away on September 6, 2022 in Dayton, Texas. Rita was born January 7, 1945 in New Gulf, Texas to Audie Northcutt and Georgia Smith.

Rita resided in Dayton for the past 60 years, where she attended Dayton schools and was a 1963 graduate. Rita worked at Stephens Insurance prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary-Dayton Volunteer Fire Department. Rita loved spending time with her grandchildren, traveling and playing softball in her younger years.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Ed Barton. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter Teresa Leatherwood and husband, Bret; her son Troy Barton and wife Angel; her brother Audie Northcutt and wife Linda; grandchildren Trent, Brittany, Erika and husband Alex, Jennifer, Matthew and wife Jennifer, Hayden, Haley; great grandchildren Adam, Kaleb, Collin, Karter, Emma, Nolan, Easton; also, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A funeral service will be held at Pace-Stancil Chapel in Dayton Friday, September 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with a visitation held at Pace-Stancil Dayton Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Linney Cemetery in Dayton.

Honoring Rita as pallbearers are Matt Barton, Trent Colson, Hayden Woollen, Alex Barton, Kenneth Barton and Robert Northcutt. Serving as honorary pallbearers are David Taylor, Steve Stephens, Mike Green and Trey Brangan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

