Billie Williams, longtime resident of Rye Texas, has gone to be with the Lord, having run the good race. She passed Saturday morning 9/3/2022 and is now at peace.

Billie was born in Houston Texas 11/13/1935 to Ruth Alvee Phipps and William Francis Phipps. At 18 years of age she married Kennard Williams her husband of 46 years and was blessed with three children Kathy, Katherine, and Elton. Billie loved hunting, fishing, and picking berries. Always at home on the dance floor scooting a boot to her favorite country music. An avid artist she loved to paint landscapes and old buildings spending countless happy hours in front of the canvas. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren who affectionately called her BB.

Billie is survived by her daughter Kathy Kelly and husband Ralph, daughter in law Tammy Williams. Grand Children Kristina Kelly, Abbie Pursley and husband Jonathan, Jason Kelly and wife Tammie, Amy Williams, Josh Williams and wife Kayla, as well as multiple Great grandchildren who will miss her dearly. Siblings Ronnie Phipps and wife Sherrie, Molly Shannon, and Bobby Phipps. As well as many nieces nephews and extended family.

Preceded in death by parents William Francis Phipps and Ruth Alvee Phipps. Children Katherine Williams, and Elton Williams. Grandson Jerry Murphy. Siblings Danny Phipps, Richard (Dickie) Phipps, Barbra Bowden, and David Phipps.

Flowers, condolences, and final farewells can be given at the viewing to be held at Cochran Funeral Home located at 406 N Yaupon Ave, Livingston TX 77351, on Friday 9/9/2022 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM.

Graveside service will be held at Holly Grove Cemetery 494 County Line Rd S, Livingston TX 77351. Saturday 9/10/2022 at10:00AM.

You can only have one mother

Patient kind and true;

No other friend in all the world

Will be the same to you.

As we look upon her picture

Loving memories we recall.

Of a face so full of sunshine

And a smile for one and all.

Sweet Jesus take this message

To mother up above,

Tell her how we miss her

And give her all our love.

