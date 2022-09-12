Cleanup organized this Saturday for Fairlawn Cemetery in Liberty

A group of volunteers is needed to help with the cleanup of Fairlawn Cemetery, located at 507 FM 563 (Wallisville Road) in Liberty, on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The cleanup effort is being organized by Patricia Terrell of Liberty. Terrell, whose father is buried at Fairlawn Cemetery, noticed the cemetery was in need of a major cleanup while driving to a relative’s home on FM 563 one day.

“I noticed a family having to bury their loved one in high grass. Someone had mowed just the spot where the person was being buried,” Terrell said.

Later, upon closer inspection, she reportedly found that headstones had fallen over and trees and bushes were threatening to overtake over grave markers.

“Every headstone in the cemetery needs to be trimmed around. We need to cut back a lot of the trees and bushes,” she said. “I am trying to get gravel donated for the road because of all the potholes.”

Anyone with an interest in helping with the cleanup is asked to be at Fairlawn Cemetery at 7 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers should bring their own equipment such as lawnmowers, weed eaters, hedge trimmers and other tools, as well as water, snacks, bug repellant, sunscreen and gloves.

For more information on the event, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/455623186601850/?ti=ls

