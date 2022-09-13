Jeff Oran Meacham was called to God’s perfect schoolroom on Sunday, September 4, 2022 in Liberty, TX where he was born at Mercy Hospital on September 22, 1940, third child of Agnes Green Meacham and Charles Meacham. He was Class of 1958, Hardin High School and attended Lamar University, Beaumont, TX earning two degrees in Education.

He taught with Liberty ISD from 1961-1974. Oran and Mrs. June McGuire were owners and teachers of “The School of the Redeemer” in Liberty from 1974-1981. He also taught with Conroe ISD from 1982-1986 and Dayton ISD from 1986-2005, when he retired from teaching with 44 years of education experience.

Oran joined the Houston Astros as a Suite Supervisor at Minute Maid Park from 2005-2015, making more friends and associates over the years, including many of the Astros’ players. He also served with the Houston Symphony and the Houston Grand Opera Association as an usher from 2014-2019 until he retired again and then, again.

Oran is survived by his sister, Charlotte Renee Gressett of Hardin; TX; brother, William Charles “Bill” Meacham and wife, Jackie of College Station; TX; niece, Jonee Haynie; and nephews, John Haynie, Jr., Charles Haynie, Stephen Meacham, and Philip Meacham; several cousins and a host of extended family and friends. Preceeded in death by his parents, grandparents, and other family members.

Service: Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:30am, Hardin United Methodist Church with interment following service. Reception afterwards in the Church Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers –

Memorials may be made to:

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church or Hardin United Methodist Church

P.O. Box 10357 P.O. Box 134

Liberty TX 77575 Hardin TX 77561

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

