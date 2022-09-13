Ray Francis Dabney went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the age of 98. He was born on November 1, 1923, in Pelly, Texas to Ray B. Dabney and Julia McKellar Dabney. He was their only child.

Ray graduated early from Shepherd High School to join the Army Air Corps during WWII and served in the Pacific with the 13th Air Force. After the war, he attended and graduated from Sam Houston State University and began his teaching career in 1949 in Groveton, Texas.

On August 22, 1950, he married the love of his life, Jean Elizabeth Carter and together they raised three children in Waller, Texas and later in Splendora, Texas. Ray taught school in Groveton and Lindale, Texas he was a band director and teacher in Hempstead and Waller, Texas and was a band director and elementary school principal in Splendora, Texas.

After his retirement, Ray and Jean moved to Coldspring, Texas where they were involved in the community and church. Ray was a mason for 65 years and a member of the Masonic Lodge – Mt. Moriah Lodge #37 in Coldspring, Texas. He was involved in numerous clubs and civic organizations and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and woodworking in his spare time. One of his greatest joys was having family and friends over for cook outs and fishing off the bulkhead in his backyard. He loved playing games as well as fishing with the grandkids and later great grandkids. Ray was an outstanding father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Ray B. and Julia McKellar Dabney and wife, Jean Elizabeth Dabney. He is survived by sons, Dennis L. Dabney and wife Suzanne, Keith F. Dabney and wife Odalys; daughter, Beth R. Dabney Rodrigues and husband Robert; grandchildren, Melissa Dabney and wife Mel Nichols, Brian Dabney and wife Emily, Shawn Dabney and wife Elain, Shannon Dabney, Jason Dabney, Joshua Dabney and wife Elizabeth, Bethany Dabney Rosier, Courtney Rodrigues, Alex Rodrigues; great grandchildren, Patrick and Caleb Dabney, Jason Jr., Kaitlyn and Micah Dabney, Weston Rosier, Jonathan, and Abigail Dabney, Caden and Lorelei Dabney

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas and on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 1:00pm at First Baptist Church of Coldspring. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church of Coldspring in Coldspring, Texas. Interment will immediately follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Coldspring, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

