George Hedgeman Belt, 74, of Cleveland, Texas, went to his Heavenly home on Sept. 10, 2022. George was born in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, Dec. 4, 1947, to Donald and Rosalie Belt, both of whom have preceded him in death.

George was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda, and brothers, Tom, Chuck, Gordon and Gary. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Rose, George jr., Georganna, Sheila, Jodi, Diana, and Tina; as well as many grandchildren and other loving friends and family.

