Standoff ends in Hardin with suicidal man surrendering

A Hardin man who was involved in a standoff with law enforcement on Tuesday surrendered peacefully after negotiators with the Liberty County Attorney’s Office coaxed the man from his home on FM 834 near Hardin High School.

The standoff began at 3 p.m., around the same time that parents were picking up students and buses were departing the schools. The standoff prompted the closure of FM 834 causing traffic to be diverted onto other roads.

“The initial call we received was about a male who had a gun to his head threatening suicide,” said Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. “The man’s girlfriend, another friend and a baby had fled the house by the time we arrived.”

Pct. 3 Constable Mark “Maddog” Davison

Liberty County Pct. 3 Constable Mark “Maddog” Davison was among the first on the scene. Members of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Special Response Team were deployed to assist.

“After about 2.5 hours, the negotiators with the county attorney’s office took over and they were able to get him to surrender,” Knox said.

As the man is suffering mental health issues, no charges are expected to be filed, said Knox.

“He has been taken to a place where he can get some help,” he added.

The handgun the man reportedly was using to threaten his own life was recovered from the home.

The LCSO Special Response Team’s armored vehicle was dispatched to a home on FM 834 in Hardin Tuesday after an armed man barricaded himself inside his home after threatening suicide.

