Claudine Smith Sloane was born in Carmona, Texas, on December 7, 1933, to parents, William Claud Smith and Viola Mae Carden Smith. She passed away September 11, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 88.

Claudine has lived in Cleveland for most of her life and as a teenager worked at the Texan Movie Theatre. Claudine was a wonderful seamstress and along with her sisters owned the Spinning Wheel Wedding Chapel where she made numerous cakes for many young couples.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Claude and Viola Mae (Carden) Smith; husbands, Benson Sloane and Vernon Sloane; brothers, Charles Smith and Donnie Smith; sisters, Annie Flora Smith Barfield and Betty Jean Smith Cox.

Claudine is survived by her beloved daughter, Verna Stewart and husband John Paul Stewart; granddaughter, Cecilia Stewart; sister, Patsy Ruth Rice and husband Wayne Rice; brother, Herman Burnell Smith; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 6-8 pm. Graveside service is scheduled for Friday, September 16, 2022, at 10 am in the Montague Cemetery.

