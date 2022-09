The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 12, 2022:

Feinauer, Keldee – Theft of Property

Padilla, Brian Neal – Hold for Harris County

Cole, Timey Ann – Order Setting Aside Bond-Murder

Smith, Tiffanie Kaye – Public Intoxication

Stutts, Russel Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Sims, Preston Robbin – Theft of Property

Polk, Robbie Herschel – Littering on Public Street

