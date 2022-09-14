Treat Street returns to Cleveland on Halloween night

Boos and ghouls are in for a scary-good time once again when the City of Cleveland and the Unity Committee of Cleveland host the 13th Annual Treat Street on Halloween night, Oct. 31. Treat Street is a safe alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating and continues to grow in popularity each year with large crowds of children and their families turning out to fill their baskets and bags with candy.

Held from 6 to 8 p.m. this year at the Cleveland Civic Center, the southside parking lot of the civic center will be lined with booths organized by local businesses, schools, churches and organizations. Each booth will be offering candy, and some will be offering games and prizes. The event is free to everyone but the candy giveaway is intended for children ages 0 to 12.

Treat Street is one of the most-anticipated and most-attended events in Cleveland. In order to make the event accommodating to everyone who attends, there will be no lines.

Early voting for the general election will be underway during the event, so the northside parking lot will not be open to Treat Street booths. Voting will be permitted on the northside only to those managing the poll location, those who are voting and persons with handicaps. All other parking for Treat Street will be available at Stancil Park and on Easy Street on the back side of Stancil Park.

Treat Street this year will feature three contests – a booth decorating contest with trophies awarded to the top three participants; a costume contest that will be divided into three age groups – 0 to 3, 4 to 7, and 8 to 12; and a dance contest with children showing off their best moves to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Prizes in the costume contest will be first, second and third in each age category. The prizes are sponsored by the Cleveland Civic Center, Southside Bank and Cleveland City Council members. Bluebonnet News is sponsoring the $50 gift card that will be given to the winner of the Thriller dance contest.

Vendors will be allowed to set up at 3 p.m. and must be in place and ready to go by 5:30 p.m. when booth judging will take place. Booths cannot be taken down until 8 p.m. when the event ends.

To reserve a booth space, email abroussard@clevelandtexas.com or mmendoza@clevelandtexas.com, or call the Civic Center at 281-592-2395.

