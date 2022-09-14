Dayton Rotary Club fish fry dinner to be held Oct. 7

Don’t eat before heading to the Dayton Broncos’ home football game on Friday, Oct. 7. The Dayton Rotary Club will be holding its fund-raising, fish fry dinner just before the game to benefit the scholarship fund and many of the other beneficial programs the Club supports.

The menu will be fried catfish, French fries, cold slaw and a beverage. The Oct. 7 game is a home football game and the fish fry will be held at Woodrow Wilson Junior High on State Highway 146, from 4 to 7 p.m., or until all meals are sold out.

Tickets are $14 each and include all-you-can-eat and a beverage. Take-outs are available. Tickets are available from any Dayton Rotary member or you can just show up and pay at the door.

For questions, call Brooks Hiller at 936-258-8040 (Heritage Mortgage Company).

