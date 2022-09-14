With mid-term election looming, Liberty County Elections Office hosting Q & A

The Liberty County Elections Administration Office is hosting a question-and-answer session at the Jack Hartel Building, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty, on Sept. 27, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

“We feel in the current environment that the community has questions about Liberty County elections, and we would like to allow them to ask questions. The Liberty ISD video department will be videoing this for us as well,” said Liberty County Elections Administrator Klint Bush. “We hope this will add to the faith and credibility of your elections department and help increase transparency before the November election. I encourage both party chairs to attend for their questions as well.”

The upcoming general election on Nov. 8 has already prompted a warning from Bush to residents in Liberty County regarding partially filled-out voter registration applications that are being sent out by some political campaigns in Texas.

“Please note that these are not coming from your elections office. Rest assured, if your deceased loved one does get one in the mail, when and if it were to be filled out and returned to us, we, in your elections office, would look through county and state records and not register the person because they are deceased,” said Bush.

He added that political campaigns send these out to potential voters on a regular basis during election cycles. However, the Liberty County Elections Administration Office staff diligently looks after the security of the voter roll in the county.

“We will not honor the registration or attempted registration of those applications,” he said.

While there is only one local contested race on the ballot in Liberty County – that of the Pct. 2 justice of the peace race between Jimmy Belt and Ronnie Davis – this is a mid-term election that should see a high voter turnout due to contested races for U.S. senate and house members, and statewide positions. Of local interest, Tarkington ISD will also hold its board of trustees election and Cleveland ISD will hold its bond election during the Nov. 8 election.

The last day to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 11. Voting dates are Oct. 24-28, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, noon to 6 p.m., Nov. 1-4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on election day, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

