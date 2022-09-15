Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 13, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 13, 2022:

  • Geffert, Kristina Marie – Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Credit or Debit Card, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Dangerous Drug
  • Duszynski, Ricky Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Dangerous Drug
  • Gore, Matthew Ray – Failure to Identify/Give False Information, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear-County Civil Service Subpoena
  • Adams, Author – Theft of Property
  • Hester, Curtis Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Gray, Martha Kate – False Drug Test/Falsification Device
  • Leblanc, Michael Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Cancio, Cristal – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone
  • Swartz, Daniel – Criminal Trespass
