Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 13, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 13, 2022:

Geffert, Kristina Marie – Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Credit or Debit Card, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Duszynski, Ricky Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Dangerous Drug

Gore, Matthew Ray – Failure to Identify/Give False Information, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear-County Civil Service Subpoena

Adams, Author – Theft of Property

Hester, Curtis Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Gray, Martha Kate – False Drug Test/Falsification Device

Leblanc, Michael Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cancio, Cristal – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone

Swartz, Daniel – Criminal Trespass

Cancio, Cristal Adams, Author Duszynski, Ricky Lee Geffert, Kristina Marie Gore, Matthew Ray Gray, Martha Kate Hester, Curtis Lee Leblanc, Michael Ray Swartz, Daniel

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

