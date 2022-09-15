Charges filed against mother, boyfriend in death of 3-year-old boy

The mother and boyfriend of a 3-year-old Liberty County boy who died Sept. 10 under “suspicious” circumstances have now been charged with making a false report to a police officer.

Both were arrested Wednesday afternoon on an arrest warrant signed by Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Larry Wilburn. They were placed in the Liberty County Jail on the Class B misdemeanor charge.

The mother of 3-year-old Jace Davis is 27-year-old Lisa Marie Davis and her boyfriend is 21-year-old Elmer Powell.

Elmer Powell Lisa Marie Davis

The cause of death is still pending the outcome of the autopsy.

Early Saturday morning, Liberty County sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched to the child’s home on CR 3792 in far north Liberty County after Powell reportedly called the sheriff’s dispatch center to say that the child was in distress and gagging.

When authorities arrived, they found the child in a recliner chair at the home, clearly in distress. Medics arrived and began performing CPR on the child en route to Kingwood Hospital where he was later pronounced dead in the emergency room.

