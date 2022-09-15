Fire destroys storage units in Dayton

Firefighters from nine different departments responded to a fire Thursday afternoon at Superior Storage on FM 1960 in Dayton. The fire appears to have originated in one of the storage units, though the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire completely destroyed an entire row of storage units and threatened others before firefighters brought the fire under control.

“We had numerous fire departments responding because we had trouble getting to the fire. The units all had locks on them so we had to cut through the doors of several storage units to apply water to the fire,” said Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller.

Firefighters work to access a fire at Superior Storage in Dayton on Thursday.

The fire departments responding were Dayton, HWY 321, Tarkington, Kenefick, Liberty County ESD 3, Crosby, Huffman, Liberty and Mont Belvieu.

Photos provided by Adilene Rodriguez, Cody Douzat, Paul Gregory, Cory Ripkowski and Chelsea Kuepers.

