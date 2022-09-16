Debra Fox Thomas of Evergreen, Texas was born on March 16, 1954 to parents, Leslie Leo Fox and Minnie Ruth Stokely Fox. Debbie went to her heavenly home on Sept. 13, 2022, at the age of 68.

Debbie is preceded in death by her parents, Leslie Leo Fox and Minnie Ruth Stokely Fox and her husband, Ollie George Thomas. She leaves behind her loving sons, Hunter Boyd and wife Tina, Christopher Thomas and wife Jody, Corey Thomas and wife, Leslie; brothers, Jeff Fox and Craig Fox; grandchildren, Mariah Thomas, Jillian Thomas, Isabella Thomas, Chloe Thomas, and Tiffany; great grandchildren, Elliott Thomas, Liam Thomas, Abel Thomas, and Tehya.

Visitation will take place on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at 10 am at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas. A funeral service will follow on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at 11:00am. She will be laid to rest at the Evergreen Cemetery in Coldspring, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Evergreen Baptist Church in Coldspring, Texas, in her honor.

