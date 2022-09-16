Michael “Mike” Wayne Theus, 66, of Baytown, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, September 12, 2022, in Livingston, Texas. He was born on August 30, 1956, in Kountze, Texas, to the late Ivan Theus and Letha Ross. Mike graduated from J. Frank Dobie High School in Houston, with the class of 1976 and attended trade school in Denver, Colorado.

Mike worked as a pipefitter for many years with Targa Resources, Zachry, and Austin Industrial among others.

Mike was an avid angler, who enjoyed spending quality time on his boat, just fishin’. He would often stop fishing to hunt for arrowheads, which became a favorite hobby of his. Mike was also a gun enthusiast and loved to go shooting, and his younger years, he enjoyed hunting. What he loved most in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he loved unconditionally.

Mike was very family oriented, a great provider and protector of those he loved. Although he kept mainly to himself, he was smart, loyal and blunt to a fault. He was proud of his family and all they accomplished. Mike will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Jason Ross. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife Susan of Baytown; his sister Kelley Budro and husband Dewey of Hendersonville, North Carolina; his brother Raybon Joe Theus of Livingston; his children Mike T. Theus and wife Lacey of La Porte, Christina Theus of Baytown, Ashley Chute and husband J.R. of Crosby, Stephen Hemmenway and wife Leslie of Beach City and Megan Kinney and husband Casey of Cove; his grandchildren Jacey, Mike Layne, Mia, Cayman, Cayson, Clennon, Tenslie, Tysen, Rhealyn and Caylyn; his nieces Rachel, Tamara, Ashlee, and Brandy; his nephews Coy and Stephen Joe; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Stephen Hemmenway, Casey Kinney, J.R. Chute, Dewey Budro, Karl Veach, II and Christina Theus.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 12pm, on Monday, September 19, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2pm, at the funeral home. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayon.

