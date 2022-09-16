Taylor Ann Nava, 28, of Huntsville, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. She was born on Monday, August 8, 1994, in Tomball, Texas to Mark Evans and Tracy Birdwell.

Taylor was preceded in death by her grandfathers, John Evans, Victor Serrano, and Peavine Foster, Uncle Birdie, Aunt Jenny Oleary.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 8 years, Isaiah Nava; father, Mark Evans; mother, Tracy Foster and husband Stephen (Padre); brother, Michael Foster and wife Bayley; sisters, Kara McCoy and husband Patch, Brittney Suttle and husband Darien; grandparents, Lamar and Judy Birdwell, Pat Evans, Tammy BoBo; mother-in-law, Ryan Marra; sister-in-law, Tori Dierksheide; brother-in-law, Elijah Marra; uncle, Mark Birdwell and wife Jennifer; cousins, Garrett Birdwell and wife Katie; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Rita B. Huff Animal Shelter.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

