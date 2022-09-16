Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 14, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 14, 2022:

  • Wright, John Daniel – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Espinoza, Joaquin Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Knoerr, Haley Alexis – Failure to Identify/Give False Information
  • Crockett, Lazarus – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault/Family Violence and Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence
  • Snyder, Amber Marie – Forgery of a Financial Instrument (three counts)
  • Walthall, Airica – Hold for Dallas County-Harassment
  • Harvey, Shauna Penicialana – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Skinner, Darryl Eugene – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Powell, Elmer – Injury to a Child and False Report to Police
  • Chambers, Daisi Danille – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Davis, Lisa Marie – False Report to Police
