Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 14, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 14, 2022:

Wright, John Daniel – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Espinoza, Joaquin Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Knoerr, Haley Alexis – Failure to Identify/Give False Information

Crockett, Lazarus – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault/Family Violence and Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence

Snyder, Amber Marie – Forgery of a Financial Instrument (three counts)

Walthall, Airica – Hold for Dallas County-Harassment

Harvey, Shauna Penicialana – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Skinner, Darryl Eugene – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Powell, Elmer – Injury to a Child and False Report to Police

Chambers, Daisi Danille – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Davis, Lisa Marie – False Report to Police

