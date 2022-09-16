Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 14, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 14, 2022:
- Wright, John Daniel – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Espinoza, Joaquin Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Knoerr, Haley Alexis – Failure to Identify/Give False Information
- Crockett, Lazarus – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault/Family Violence and Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence
- Snyder, Amber Marie – Forgery of a Financial Instrument (three counts)
- Walthall, Airica – Hold for Dallas County-Harassment
- Harvey, Shauna Penicialana – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Skinner, Darryl Eugene – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Powell, Elmer – Injury to a Child and False Report to Police
- Chambers, Daisi Danille – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Davis, Lisa Marie – False Report to Police