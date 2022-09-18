Billy Ray Pollett was born August 25, 1942, in Liberty, Texas, to parents, Charley Pollett and Cecil Etchison Pollett. He passed away on September 13, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 80.

Billy served our country and served his community. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War as a combat medic and was a retired firefighter, from the Houston Fire Department, after 25 years. He loved his family dearly and loved the outdoors.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Charley and Cecil Pollett; grandson, Tayton Pollett; brothers, Jim “Pod” Pollett, Joe Pollett, and Charles “Boot” Pollett.

He is survived by his son, Billy Pollett and wife Maelynn; granddaughter, Trinity Pollett and husband Jacob Napier; great grandchild, Tayton Napier; beloved dogs, Lotto and Gabriel; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 6-8pm. Funeral service will be Tuesday, September 20, 2022 in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel at 10:30am. Burial will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park at 1pm. Honors being provided by the Houston Fire Department and the US Army.

