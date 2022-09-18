Viola Bond, 83 of Kenefick, Texas, passed away peacefully, Thursday, September 15, 2022. Services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, September 22, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Rite of Committal to follow in Palms Memorial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 6pm-8pm at Sterling Funeral Home 602 N. Main St. Dayton, Texas.

Viola was born July 7, 1939 in Gobernador, New Mexico. Viola was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents Jose Emilio Garcia and Rafelita Montoya Garcia; husband Walter “Buddy” Bond; sons R. Duke Bond and Melvin Garcia; her brothers Pres, Emilio Jr., Marvin; and sisters Angelina Anaya, Della Armenta, Inez Reed, Dora Valdez, and Nieves Martinez. She is survived by siblings Stella Mercure, Connie Garcia, Patricia Selph, and Andy Garcia; her children Marshall Bond and wife Brenda, Carla Stanley, Walter F. Bond II and wife AnJanette, and Doak Bond; her grandchildren Heather Vaughan and husband Ryan, Shana Gonzales and husband Ash, Kenny Stanley, Kadie Owens, Trent Stanley, Caitlin Stonecipher and husband Matt, John Bond, and Rowan Bond; her great-grandchildren Peyton, Lyla, Lynnlee, Russell, JJ, Rhett, Wyatt, Reed, Nova, Rush, Laney, Aiden, and Libby, which she loved and cherished. She is also survived by her beloved niece, Cari Fuller who adored Viola and Buddy throughout their lives.

Viola worked as a waitress in Aztec, New Mexico and met and married Buddy on February 22, 1958. They moved frequently before settling in Kenefick, Texas in 1987. They raced quarter horses at the Houston Race Track, Oklahoma and New Mexico. Viola and Buddy owned and operated an oilfield service, which she served as the accountant. With only a 10th grade education Viola was exceptionally intelligent, determined, and hard-working. Many people would describe her as fashionable, loving, giving, classy, feisty, strong, and beautiful. After Buddy’s passing in 2000, Viola worked at St. Joseph Church in Dayton until she retired. Over the years, she spent time at home with family. She spent her final months in the home of her son, Walter, where she was surrounded by family and love every day.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church Building Fund at 804 S. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77575. 936-258-5735

