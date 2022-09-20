Dayton Rotary Club assists Bridgehaven in mini-service project

The Dayton Rotary Club partnered with Bridgehaven to get ready for the upcoming Macho BINGO event coming up on Saturday, Sept 24, 2022. Bridgehaven is a nonprofit organization that was created to help minimize the trauma associated with child abuse investigations.

Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center is an organization that offers programs to help victims of child abuse and neglect. The program has helped to change the way child abuse investigations are handled in Chambers and Liberty Counties in southeast Texas by working as part of a multidisciplinary team, which includes law enforcement, prosecutors, child protective service workers, mental/medical professionals and volunteers.

The upcoming annual Macho BINGO’s profits will go towards helping the organization and our communities’ children.

Brooks Hiller, owner of Heritage Mortgage, and Capt. Ken DeFoor (right), members of the Dayton Rotary Club, pitched in to help Bridgehaven get ready for the Macho BINGO event.

The Dayton Rotary members spent their meeting time as a mini-service project instead of their weekly program. The Macho BINGO Ole event will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Dayton Community Center. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The event will not only have BINGO games, but will also have a silent auction, a live auction and many wonderful door prizes. For more information, contact Bridgehaven at 936-258-0400.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

